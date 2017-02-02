Karen J. Leong, an associate professor in Asian Pacific American studies at Arizona State University Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: Charly Edsitty/12 News)

PHOENIX - Democratic representative Mark Takano, of California, drew fiery comparisons between Japanese American internment camps in World War II camps and President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugee settlement from certain countries.

"How you react to the Muslim ban today is how you would have reacted to the imprisonment of my grandparents and parents 75 years ago," Takano said. "If you are silent today, you would have been silent then. If you are complicit today, you would have been complicit then.”

Trump and his administration have adamantly denied the restrictions placed on certain refugees and immigrants are targeted toward Muslims, instead focused on national security. Critics have labeled the order as a "Muslim ban" and claim it violates civil liberties.

Just two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, over 100,000 Japanese Americans were forced to leave their homes and relocated to internment camps where they were forced to make new lives.

"These camps were meant to isolate the Japanese Americans because they were perceived to be related to and of enemy ancestry," said Karen J. Leong, an associate professor in Asian Pacific American studies at Arizona State University.

Executive Order 9066 was signed on Feb. 19, 1942 by President Franklin Roosevelt and set in motion a plan that was aimed at keeping the country safe from a perceived threat.

"Two-thirds were born in the United States and they were U.S. citizens," Leong said. "and there were no actual charges, no direct evidence linking them to espionage or supporting Japan."

Japanese Americans living along the West Coast and certain areas of Arizona were ordered to report to assembly centers where they were shipped off to one of 10 camps. Two of these camps were located on tribal reservations in the state: The Colorado River Indian Tribe and the Gila River Indian Community.

The living conditions were described as army barracks.

"There was no furniture except for the cot and they would have to take straw and fill up sacks for their mattresses," Leong said.

The government tried to encourage citizens to go back to Japan and the treatment continued until 1945 when the Supreme Court ruled it was unlawful to hold Japanese Americans without specific charges.

"Many Japanese Americans that I've talked to don't want to revisit the past because they’re a sense of shame,” Leong said. “And so we have to be very careful that we don’t' repeat the mistakes of the past and this is why people need to pay attention to history.”

In 1988, congress passed the Civil Liberties Act, which was signed by President Ronald Reagan, that offered an apology for Japanese internment and provided restitution to 80 thousand survivors and their families.

(© 2017 KPNX)