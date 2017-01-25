PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was back in federal court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in his criminal contempt case.

During the pretrial hearing, Federal Judge Susan Bolton set Arpaio's trial date for April 25, pushing it back from the previous April 4 date.

Judge Bolton ordered the hearing earlier this month after Arpaio was defeated in his bid for re-election last November. It was Arpaio's first appearance in court as a private citizen.

Arpaio has pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally violating orders by the judge in his racial-profiling case. The charge could carry a sentence of up to six months in jail.

Arpaio entered the Sandra Day O'Connor courthouse Wednesday morning through the front door, accompanied by his former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan.

In the past, when he was sheriff, Arpaio had entered through the secure parking lot behind the courthouse, which is off limits to reporters.

Arpaio told reporters outside court he didn't know what was going to happen today.

Judge Bolton also considered Arpaio's request for a jury trial. But the April 25 trial will likely be a bench trial.

The big political unknown is how much longer this case might continue.

With the Trump Administration taking office, there is a strong likelihood that prosecutors in a Republican-led U.S. Department of Justice might drop the charges against Arpaio, who was one of President Trump's leading supporters.

(© 2017 KPNX)