Arizona's Most Wanted: Jorge Agustin Vazquez

Jorge Agustin Vazquez pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography, but fled before he could be sentenced. (Photo: FBI)

This is the second in a multi-part series on Arizona's Most Wanted.

Future installments will air on 12 News at 10 on Friday nights and be posted at 12News.com/MostWanted.

Name: Jorge Agustin Vazquez

Alias: Jay Agustin Vazquez

Age: 38

Description: 5-foot-8 tall, Hispanic man with medium complexion. He has black eyes, black hair and weighs 210 lbs. Vazquez was born in El Paso, Texas, and is known to use two different birth dates: December 2, 1978 and February 12, 1978.

Last seen: December 15, 2008

Wanted for: Vazquez pleaded guilty in federal court in Phoenix to the distribution of child pornography. On May 14, 2008, U.S. Magistrate Judge David K. Duncan accepted Vazquez’ guilty plea, per the plea deal he was offered by federal prosecutors. However, three days before Vazquez was to be sentenced, he fled in his mother’s 2001 gray Chevy Cavalier (Arizona license plate 887KYL). Vazquez was charged with violating the terms and conditions of his release on December 17, 2008.

FBI Special Agent Andrew Smith said forensic examination of his computer seized following a search warrant revealed thousands of images and videos of child pornography with children as young as 2 years old and possibly infants. Smith said evidence shows Vazquez used his computer expertise to manipulate his computer and produce child pornography as well. After conducting interviews, Vazquez was characterized as being “controlling” and a “liar.” Smith said family members have been interviewed and have been “cooperative to an extent.”

Court records show Vazquez graduated from Palo Verde High School in Tucson. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp but left because of medical reasons. Vazquez, according to Jerry Gonzalez, media relations at Arizona State University, graduated from ASU on December 14, 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, with honors (Cum Laude). He worked as a computer programmer for a Chandler-based company. Some of his colleagues there wrote letters to the federal judge on his behalf pleading for leniency before his sentencing. Vazquez has ties to Texas and Arizona and may have fled to Mexico.

If you have information about Jorge Agustin Vazquez, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). This particular case is with the Phoenix Field Office of the FBI, you can call them at 623-466-1999.

(© 2017 KPNX)