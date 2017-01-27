Surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for armed robbery of a MidFirst Bank at 4750 E. Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Photos: FBI)

Name: Unknown armed bank robber

Age: 25-30 years old

Description: A white male with blonde hair. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He was covered head-to-toe with a slight opening of the dark mask that was covering half of his face. He was wearing a black jacket with a brown hood, black pants, black gloves, black shoes and silver reading glasses with a square frame.

Last seen: January 23, 2017

Wanted for: Armed robbery at the MidFirst Bank located at 4750 East Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix on Monday January 23, 2017 at approximately 6:57 p.m. as the bank was preparing to close for business at 7 p.m.

FBI Special Agent Ty Woods said the robber had a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Woods said he brandished the gun during the course of the robbery but did not point it at anyone. The robber did not have a getaway car. He fled on foot through the desert area adjacent to the bank. It is not clear if he went into the neighborhood behind the bank.

Special Agent Woods said the public safety aspect is the FBI’s primary concern,“especially when you have an individual in a public place where somebody after work is going to make a deposit or withdrawal or some kind of transaction, and often times they'll have their family with them because you expect a bank to be a safe place. And so, historically from the FBI's entire history we've always been very aggressive at pursuing our bank robbers. That's one of the reasons we have an FBI Bank Robbery Task Force here at the FBI with multiple agencies to include MCSO, Scottsdale PD, Phoenix PD. Mesa PD. And so we use that as leverage when we have detectives from all of those agencies working together as a team to identify, and historically we've identified about an 80-percent solution rate. So four out of five times we're going to get you.”

Woods said he is also hoping this robber might brag about the crime to the wrong person.

“Often times people talk about these things, and our hope is that he’s talked and somebody will do the right thing and call the FBI to let us know who it is.”

If you know who this is, you are urged to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

