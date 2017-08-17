Arizona's Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument vandalized

Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument appears to have been defaced in the east Valley. August 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument, which stands near the US-60 and Peralta Road, appears to have been vandalized Thursday.

Aerial footage shows the monument's face was covered in a black substance.

According to Arizona state historian Marshall Trimble, Jefferson Davis annexed the confederate territory of Arizona -- but it did not stay for long.

The monument was erected near Apache Junction by the Daughters of The Confederacy in the early 1940s.

Reginald Bolding told 12 News he's been working to get the highway's named changed but said "vandalizing these monuments is not productive."

"This will not lead to the civil discourse and debate that we have been calling for," Bolding said in a statement Thursday. "It is a short-term action that does not help the long-term goal of having these offensive monuments removed from state property."

