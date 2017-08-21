Arizona's Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument vandalized, 2nd time in 2 weeks

For the second time in the two weeks following the violence in Charlottesville, VA, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument has been vandalized.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - For the second time in the two weeks following the violence in Charlottesville, VA, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument has been vandalized.

Last Thursday, it was tarred and feathered. Monday, it appears to have been spray painted to say, "F*** AmeriKKKa." The monument stands near the US-60 and Peralta Road.

The Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument is one of six Confederate monuments in Arizona. The Davis monument is not the only one that was vandalized in the past few days.

Photos were sent to 12 News Monday showing paper sunglasses placed on the Confederate monument at the Arizona State Capitol. The sunglasses read, "I hear sunlight is the best disinfectant. This infected wound needs shade. Gov. Ducey meet publicly w/ Civil Rts leaders!"

A photo sent to 12 News shows paper sunglasses placed on the monument memorializing Confederat troops outside the state Capitol.

The same monument was decorated with a '2nd Place' banner Wednesday and spray painted white Thursday.

Incidents of vandalism and protesting of Confederate monuments have been happening across the country since riots broke out two weekends ago when white supremacist groups rallied to protect a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, VA. The day resulted in nearly 20 people injured and one person dead.

