(Photo: Casey Stanford)

Arizonans will now have free access to historical record collections on-line thanks to a partnership with the Arizona State Archives and Ancestry.com.

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan announced Thursday that Arizonans will have access to records including territorial census records covering the years from 1864 through 1882.

“We’ve seen amazing growth in the number of people digging into our digital collections,” said Secretary Reagan in a release. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve prioritized the digitization of historical records and archival material to make them available to people around the state, not just those who live in Phoenix. The partnership with www.ancestry.com makes it easier than ever to find records going back to territorial days.”

The Arizona territorial census records will provide information such as name, place of residence, age, nativity and occupation of over 85,000 Arizona residents that lived in the state between 1864 and 1882, according to a release.

“These records provide insight into Arizona’s demographics, economy, and social and cultural make up,” Dennis Preisler, deputy state archivist. If you are interested in finding out how many households in Prescott were headed up by women in 1912, researching the school census records will provide vital clues."

According to the release, all Arizona records are available at www.azlibrary.gov and can be found at https://www.azlibrary.gov/arm/research-archives/archives-resources/ancestry-arizona. This access requires a free Ancestry.com Arizona account.

