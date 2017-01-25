Arizona unlikely to see many effects from Dow hitting 20,000

The New York Stock Exchange opens Dow Jones over 20,000 for first time. (Photo: NBC)

Wall Street hit a milestone today as the Dow Jones industrial average closed 20,000 points for the first time in its 131-year history.

The Dow has been inching towards the number since November and signifies a more consistent economy since it bottomed out at 6,440 in March 2009.

"It's really more psychological than anything," said Jim Dew, President of Dew Wealth Management. "If you think back to 2009 when it hit the bottom at around 6,500. If we are hitting 20,000, it's psychologically a big deal. As far as what that really means, not so much."

In terms of how Arizona will be effected by the jump, local economist Dew says the response probably won't be huge.

“What it represents is an improving stock market and an improving economy and that can help Arizona in a lot of ways," Dew said. "More tourism, more real estate purchases, people who are doing better financially here in Arizona- all of those things are a side benefit of stock markets and the economy doing well. “

The Dow closed at 20,068 Wednesday, gaining 155.8 points throughout the day.

