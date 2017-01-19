Arizona unemployment rate drops for 5th consecutive month

A generic photo of an office. (Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's unemployment rate continues to drop, reporting a decline for the fifth straight month.

The Department of Administration reports that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in December, down from 5 percent in November.

The December rate was 5.9 percent a year ago.

The state's economy added 6,300 nonfarm jobs in December, an increase a little below the post-recession average monthly gain of 6,600 jobs.

Six economic sectors added jobs during December while five had losses.

The Professional and Business Services sector recorded the biggest gain, adding 6,700 jobs, followed by the Education and Health Services sector's increase of 3,100 jobs.

The Government sector had the biggest decrease with a loss of 4,600 jobs.

