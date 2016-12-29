Arizona Supreme Court refuses to block minimum wage boost

Photo: Kagenmi/iStock

PHOENIX - A voter-approved minimum wage hike will go into effect Jan. 1 in Arizona after the state's Supreme Court denied a request by Arizona's most powerful business group to block it.

The high court on Thursday rejected the request for a stay intended to block the increase until justices decide whether to take up a full challenge to the new law at their February conference.

Without further comment, the court issued the following Thursday:

"Petitioners’ Request for Stay, having been considered by Chief Justice Bales, Vice Chief Justice Pelander, and Justices Brutinel, Timmer, and Bolick, is denied, and the Petition for Special Action will be considered in due course."

The comes after the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry filed suit to block a pay raise for hundreds of thousands of Arizona workers through Proposition 206, which passed in November's election.

The suit claims the measure doesn't have a funding source for new state costs and illegally included a second subject, mandatory sick pay.

Prop 206 was approved by 58 percent of voters and raises the minimum wages from $8.05 an hour to $10 an hour on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

