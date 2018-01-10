Arizona soldier dies while serving in Kosovo

Specialist Robert W. Jones of Vail, Arizona died Saturday while on assignment with the United States Army in Kosovo, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.
Jones was a member of the 18th Military Police Brigade, based in Germany.
Ducey ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state office buildings.
The details surrounding Jones' death are not yet known.
© 2018 KPNX-TV
