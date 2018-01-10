Arizona soldier dies while serving in Kosovo

Robert W. Jones. (Photo: U.S. Army)

Specialist Robert W. Jones of Vail, Arizona died Saturday while on assignment with the United States Army in Kosovo, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

Jones was a member of the 18th Military Police Brigade, based in Germany.

Ducey ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state office buildings.

The details surrounding Jones' death are not yet known.

