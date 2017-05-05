Arizona Snowbowl sees longest season

A snowboarder shreds at Arizona Snowbowl on the last weekend of the resort's longest season on record, May 5, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Arizona Snowbowl said Friday this was its longest season in history.

The resort’s Services Director, Ryan Hartl, said nature and technology came together to keep skiers and snowboarders on the slopes through the 2017 Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“Thanks to our state-of-the-art snowmaking here at Snowbowl and the 328 inches we received, our season is now seven months,” Hartl said.

“We’re snowboarding in May. It’s crazy,” Shane Lanksbury, of Southern California said.

Seven-year-old Joshua Cole said part of the madness was skiing in a T-shirt. Friday, the sunshine and blue skies made for a beautiful mid-50s at the top of the mountain.

“I do a jacket all the time, but it’s okay for me without a jacket this year,” Cole said.

Ryan Phillips, who is known as a regular at the Arizona Snowbowl, broke his own personal record this year, spending 33 days on the slopes.

“I just ski until I can’t move and then go home,” Phillips said, adding, “this was awesome.”

Hartl said anyone hoping to take advantage of the resort’s last season had to do so with realistic expectations.

“It is late season conditions. You have to be prepared for that,” Hartl said.

Paul Berg said those conditions called for some ski biking.

“Soft and mushy and kind of slow at the bottom,” Berg explained.

Regardless of the soft snow, 56 inches halfway up the mountain on its last weekend in May wasn’t half bad.

