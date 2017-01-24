Arizona Snowbowl sees avalanche risks increase with snowfall

Avoid backcountry skiiing in Flagstaff as these recent winter storms have increased the danger for avalanches. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - As winter storms pummel Northern Arizona, avalanche risks increase.

“Especially over the last three or four days we’ve had a significant amount of snowfall on a snow pack that had underlying instabilities," said James Foulks of the Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center. “And that added weight creates additional stress on the snow pack and those weak layers can fail if triggered by an individual.”

RELATED: Avalanche conditions in Arizona? You bet.

The Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center tests the snow in Flagstaff's backcountry to give up-to-date avalanche information.

“We also perform a number of tests to test the snow pack, like a compression test or an extended column test which really give us a good idea on how the snow will behave and/or fail," said Foulks.

Foulks says that Arizona Snowbowl is a safe place to ski and snowboard since the area is actively managed, though he does warn against going off the trails and into the backcountry.

“If you ever go out of the southside, which we can’t see here because of the weather, or anywhere out of the Snowbowl boundaries you are entering an uncontrolled area. And it’s really up to you to make good decisions," said Foulks.

KPAC and Foulks hope people listen to these warnings and are safely enjoying the fresh ski and snowboarding conditions.

(© 2017 KPNX)