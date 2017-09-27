Arizona Snowbowl prepares for another record-breaking season

Construction of the pedestrian overpass at the Arizona Snowbowl, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Weather conditions were just right last weekend for the Arizona Snowbowl to make snow, which made it the first ski area in the nation to do so.

All the construction underway Wednesday, made it hard to believe anyone will be shredding anything at the Snowbowl by mid November, but general manager J.R. Murray said if nature cooperated, they’d reach their goal.

“If we can open on Nov. 10 this season, it will be the earliest ever,” Murray said.

Nature helped Wednesday morning with the first dusting of the year.

Snowboarder Laura Johns of Phoenix was once skeptical about good powder in Arizona.

“Living in Phoenix, you know, it’s hard to be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m sure it’s snowing two hours north of here,”’ Johns said.

After her second attempt to hike Humphreys Peak Wednesday, Johns believed in the power of elevation. She was caught in the middle of a storm.

“Started snowing, thundering and just a few too many visible strikes of lightning, just too close,” Johns said, adding, “I’ll have to take my board out here and see how it is.”

Murray said when natural forces teamed up with technology, conditions on the slopes looked promising.

“We’re making snow, and it’s in piles, and it stays in the shade. So it remains cool and does not melt with the sun exposure,” Murray said.

Add a new restaurant, chairlift and easier access across a bridge to the September snow and you’ve got quite a season on the way at the Arizona Snowbowl.

Wednesday morning’s snow didn’t quite stick, but the ski resort’s scenic chairlift was running on weekends for views of the area, including fall foliage.

