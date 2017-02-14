Arizona Snowbowl hosts skiers with disabilities

Andrew Bogdanov skis at Arizona Snowbowl during "Arizona's Ski-Able," an event for skiers with disabilities. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - For over 20 years, the Arizona Snowbowl, Arizona Disabled Sports, and Northern Arizona Adaptive Sports Association have come together to provide "Arizona's Ski-Able," an event that specifically caters to people with disabilities, providing more adaptive lessons on the slopes.

22-year-old Andrew Bogdanov was one of the skiers today at the event who coincidentally suffered his life-altering injury, a broken vertebrae in his spine, three years ago to this day on the very same mountain.

I actually requested work off for this," Bogdanov said. "This is my day and I've gotta ride."

Bogdanov and his then-girlfriend were celebrating the Valentine's Day at Snowbowl when the accident took place.

"I landed the first one, it was clean, and felt great," Bogdanov said. "(I was) cruising into the next one and it was built vertical so it shot me back two stories in the air as I was going up the lift."

Unable to move, Bogdanov was immediately airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center where it was determined that he broke his C7 vertebrae.

The injury has done little to stop Bogdanov from moving. If anything, it's only motivated him to do more.

"Because of the accident, it was like a wake-up call like, 'What are you doing with your life?' And now I just have so much more to live for," Bogdanov said.

Bogdanov is currently working on his bachelor's degree at Northern Arizona University's satellite campus in entrepreneurship and is expecting to graduate this May.

But in his free time, don't be surprised if you see him hitting the slopes up at the Arizona Snowbowl.

