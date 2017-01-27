Arizona Snowbowl closed Friday due to heavy winds

Snowboarders and skiers enjoy the large amounts of snow on Jan. 24, 2017, in northern Arizona left behind by three winter storms. (Photo: Ksenia Hartl/Arizona Snowbowl)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Arizona Snowbowl announced via Twitter that it would be closed due to increasing winds in the area.

Snowboarders and skiers have been spoiled this week thanks to three winter storms that blanketed much of northern Arizona with snow.

But they'll have to take at least one day off due to heavy winds moving throughout Arizona Friday.

Due to increasing winds, we are closed for today. We are scheduled to open tomorrow. For updates check often at https://t.co/7Jh5dmxzfC — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) January 27, 2017

PHOTOS: Arizona Snowbowl | Jan. 24, 2017

Snowbowl is scheduled to reopen Saturday.

Also, don't forget: Free military, BOGO day at Arizona Snowbowl

Thinking about skiing or snowboarding? Check condition and weather updates on the Arizona Snowbowl website.

(© 2017 KPNX)