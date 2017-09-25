Arizona Snowbowl begins making snow, '1st ski area in U.S.' to do so this year

Workers at Arizona Snowbowl put the final touches on the slopes in time for the resorts open Nov. 20, 2015. (Photo: George Heckard)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Arizona Snowbowl said crews started laying down snow this weekend, making it the first ski area to make snow in the United States this season.

This the earliest start of snowmaking for Snowbowl, and the first time the Flagstaff ski resort started before other ski areas across the country, Snowbowl said in a blog post and Facebook post.

Crews used snow guns on the Logjam and Wild Turkey runs Saturday night and continued through Monday morning, according to the blog post.

Snowbowl is racing to become the first ski area open in the state. Opening day is scheduled for November 10.

According to Snowbowl, Colorado ski areas Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin are usually the first in the country to make snow. This year, Snowbowl beat them both.

Snowbowl is starting this season much like it ended the last, with a historical record. Last ski season was the resort's longest running one yet.



The resort is celebrating its 80th anniversary winter season this year. Season passes and multi-day discount cards are on sale at the lowest guaranteed price through Friday, Sept. 29 and can be purchased on the Snowbowl website.

