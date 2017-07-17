Arizona sheriff's office warns of dating app extortion scheme

(Photo: Tinder)

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a dating app scam that uses the threat of child porn charges to extort money from victims.

A victim reached out to the sheriff's office after being targeted in the elaborate scheme.

According to CCSO, the scheme played out in five steps:

First, the victim was contacted on the dating site by a woman.

She sent him explicit photos, presumably of herself, and convinced him to give her his phone number before asking him for explicit photos of himself.

The victim then received a call from a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer, telling him that the girl was underage and that the agency would call back or come and arrest him.

After that call, the victim received a call from someone claiming to be a parent of the girl, saying they'd found his information in the girl's phone.

Finally, the victim received another call from the fake law enforcement officer encouraging him to pay the parent some money to avoid criminal charges.

The victim noticed something strange was going on when he received a call from the "parent" and reached out to the sheriff's office.

According to CCSO, there have been other scams like this in past years and it is often successful, so those on dating sites should be aware.

