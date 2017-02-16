Arizona Senate OKs DUI tests after fatal crashes

Photo: Thinkstock

The Arizona Senate has approved a revised version of legislation requiring drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in major crashes.

Thursday's 26-3 vote came a day after an amendment removed a requirement that police test drivers who cause serious-injury accidents. The bill now requires police to test only drivers believed to have caused fatal accidents.

The bill now goes to the House.

Senate Bill 1054 is being sought by the parents of an 18-year-old recent Phoenix Horizon High School graduate who was killed last June. The driver told a state trooper that he was tired but he wasn't tested or charged.

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada told fellow senators he is concerned about testing a driver without a legal reason, but voted for the measure anyway.

