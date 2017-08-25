Arizona reports shorter wait times at MVD offices

The interior of a surprisingly empty-looking MVD office. (Photo: ADOT)

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizonans are spending less time waiting in state offices.

The Department of Transportation reported to the Legislature that the average "customer experience time" at the offices during the fiscal year that ended June 30 was 35 minutes, compared with just over 53 minutes in the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the average turnaround time for mailed-in vehicle registration renewals dropped to slightly over one day from just under three days.

Increasing numbers of Arizonans have been conducting their Motor Vehicle Division business online, and the state has been expanding office hours of urban Motor Vehicle Division offices.

The department says the number of customers visiting Motor Vehicle Division offices declined by just under 3 percent between the last two fiscal years.

© 2017 Associated Press