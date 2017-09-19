Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva arrested at DACA rally at Trump Tower in New York

Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) was arrested for civil disobedience at a demonstration outside of Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday, he said in a Facebook post.

NEW YORK CITY - Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) was arrested for civil disobedience at a demonstration outside of Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday, he said in a Facebook post.

The congressman, along with Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez and New York Rep. Espaillat, and other people were protesting Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program two weeks ago.

Several other protestors were also arrested.

"I stood in front of Trump Tower today with a whole lot of DREAMers, immigrants and Americans to say enough to Trump and his criminalization of our immigrant communities," Grijalva said on Facebook.

Grijalva spoke out against President Trump's decision in a video released the same day Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision.

© 2017 KPNX-TV