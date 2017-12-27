Arizona police officers, deputy spread Christmas cheer to families in need

Deputy Borquez with the Pima County Sheriff's Department hands a Christmas gift to a little boy dressed as The Flash. (Photo: Facebook screenshot via Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Christmas may be over, but the impacts of great deeds done on the joyous holiday are still being felt days later.

Case in point, a group of Arizona police officers and a deputy who went above and beyond to make sure a few families had a wonderful holiday.

The Mesa Police Department received a message from a mom who thought her kids' Christmas had been ruined.

The department posted her words on Facebook:

"I had worked so hard to provide a decent Christmas for my kids. 20 minutes into my trip to Walmart, my world had been turned upside down. My wallet was stolen."

In the message, Ashley Belmontes wrote that in her wallet was all the money she had saved for Christmas. She said she was devastated.

"I remember thinking as I cried my heart out in the Walmart, what am I going to do now," she wrote.

But, she said, Mesa PD saved her Christmas.

"I was reminded, that under those badges, are kind and generous human beings," she wrote.

A few days after her wallet was stolen, a detective with Mesa PD brought a huge box of toys and a Walmart gift card to her. More followed with gifts and gift cards, including the officer who initially responded to her call from Walmart.

"The kindness and generosity of these officers, made this terrible situation, into something so magical," Belmontes wrote. "I need the world to know that without these Officers my kids would have had a very bleak Christmas."

Then, there's deputy Joseph Borquez with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to a Facebook post from the department, deputy Borquez has been quietly making a difference in the lives of people in his patrol area for the last three years on Christmas.

"It turns out that for the last three years Deputy Borquez has been quietly buying gifts with his own money and sharing them with community members he comes across during his shift who look like they could use a little holiday cheer," the department wrote.

According to the post, a resident in Borquez's patrol area reached out to the department to show the "wonderful thing" he was doing.

"When asked about it," the department wrote, "Deputy Borquez said this is something he looks forward to every holiday season, stating 'the smiles on the children's faces are priceless.'"

In the words of the Sheriff's Department, thank you deputy Borquez and Mesa PD for making a difference in the community.

