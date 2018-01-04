Arizona officials: Be aware of nesting bald eagles

Two eagles are seen through a scope as they perch on a branch near Lynx Lake in Prescott. (Photo: Noel Fletcher/Special to 12 News)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Hikers near Lynx Lake in Prescott were surprised to see bald eagles landing in the trees early Thursday morning but Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning recreationists not to get too close.

Many areas near breeding locations will be closed to protect the 67 pairs of bald eagles in Arizona.

Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to stay out of closed areas and to keep their distance from birds that aren't located in closed areas.

"If you find yourself underneath a nest and the eagles, especially if they’re flying around and vocalizing, you can cause a failure pretty quickly," said Kenneth Jacobson, AZGFD's bald eagle management coordinator.

Pilots are reminded to maintain the FAA-recommended 2,000-foot above-ground level advisory when flying over bald eagle habitat. Drones and paragliders are asked to avoid the areas completely. Bald eagles are sensitive to even short durations of low-flying aircraft activity near their nests and just a few minutes of disturbance can lead to a nesting failure, said a press release from AZGFD.

"There’s some great viewing opportunities on the edge of a lake with good binoculars or a scope or a camera," said Noel Fletcher, a wildlife biologist with the Prescott National Forest.

Here is a list of seasonal closures in place now:

Verde River

A closure for the Verde River below Sycamore Canyon Wilderness is not planned this year unless the eagle pair resumes nesting. Contact Coconino National Forest, Sedona Ranger District for updates, (928) 282-4119.

Verde River near Chasm Creek is closed to foot and vehicle entry from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed. Contact Prescott National Forest, Verde Ranger District, (928) 567-4121.

Verde River near Cold Water Creek, allows watercraft to float through but no stopping on the river or landing is allowed Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Prescott National Forest, Verde Ranger District, (928) 567-4121

Verde River upstream of the East Verde confluence is closed to vehicle and foot entry from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing is allowed. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, (480) 595-3300.

Verde River near Mule Shoe Bend, allows watercraft to float through but no stopping in the river or landing is allowed from Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, (480) 595-3300.

Verde River below Horseshoe Dam is closed to vehicle or foot entry on the southwest side of the river from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing on the southwest side of the river is allowed. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, (480) 595-3300.

Verde River below Bartlett Dam is closed to foot or vehicle entry from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing is allowed. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, (480)595-3300.

Verde River at the Needle Rock Recreation area is closed to foot and vehicle entry on the east side of the river from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing on east side of river is allowed. A small area on the west side may also be closed depending on nesting locations. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, (480) 595-3300.

Tonto Creek

Tonto Creek from Gisela to 76 Ranch is closed to vehicle, foot entry, and floating through from Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Tonto National Forest, Tonto Basin Ranger District (928) 467-3200.

Tonto Creek inlet to Roosevelt Lake is closed to vehicle and foot entry within 1000 feet of the nest on land, and to watercraft within 300 feet on water from Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Tonto National Forest, Tonto Basin Ranger District (928) 467-3200.

Salt River

Salt River from Horseshoe Bend to Redmond Flat allows watercraft to float through, but no stopping in the river or landing is allowed from Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Tonto National Forest, Globe Ranger District, (928) 402-6200.

Salt River near Meddler Point is closed to vehicle and foot entry within 1000 feet of the nest on land, and to watercraft within 300 feet on water from Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Tonto National Forest, Tonto Basin Ranger District (928) 467-3200.

Salt River below Stewart Mountain Dam is closed to vehicle or foot entry on the south side of the river from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed. Contact the Tonto National Forest, Mesa Ranger District, (480) 610-3300.

Salt River near Goldfield-Kerr Fire Station is closed to foot and vehicle entry on the north side of the river from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed. Contact Tonto National Forest, Mesa Ranger District, (480) 610-3300.

Crescent Lake

A portion of the entrance road may be restricted to a “no stopping zone” and a portion of land near the parking area may be closed to foot entry from April 1 through July 31. Contact the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, Springerville Ranger District, (928) 333-4372.

Greer Lakes

A portion of the lake may be closed to watercraft and a portion of the shoreline may be closed to foot entry from March 1 through July 31. Contact the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, Springerville Ranger District, (928) 333-4372.

Lake Pleasant

No vehicle, watercraft, or foot entry is allowed into the Lower Agua Fria Arm from Dec. 15 to June 15. Contact Maricopa County Parks and Recreation, (928) 501-1710.

Luna Lake

The north side of Luna Lake is closed to vehicle and foot traffic from Jan. 1 to June 30. The area adjacent to the nesting closure on the upper end of the lake is closed for nesting waterfowl from Feb. 15 to July 31. Contact Apache National Forest, Alpine Ranger District, (928) 339-4384.

Lynx Lake

The Lynx Lake shoreline trail will remain open unless the eagle pair moves nesting locations. Contact Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District for updates, (928) 443-8000.

Show Low Lake

A portion of the lake may be closed to watercraft and a portion of the shoreline may be closed to foot entry from approximately March 1 through July 31. Contact the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, Lakeside Ranger District, (928) 368-2100.

Whitehorse Lake

A portion of the shoreline may be closed to foot entry from March 1 to Aug. 31. Contact the Kaibab National Forest, Williams Ranger District (928) 635-5600.

Woods Canyon Lake

Enactment of this closure will depend on where the pair nests this season. Contact the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, Black Mesa Ranger District, (928) 535-7300.

