Arizona nearing record high temps as 2017 comes to an end

Hayden Packwood, KPNX 1:13 PM. MST December 28, 2017

As other places across the country, like Pennsylvania and New York, are being blanketed with record snowfall -- Arizona is warming up.

Although morning and nights are getting rather cool, especially in the Valley, afternoon temps are nearing records.

Thursday's forecasted high is 76 degrees in Phoenix -- just two degrees away from the current record set back in 1917.

In the High Country, the National Weather Service says record or near-record warmth is possible across the northern part of the state through Saturday. Flagstaff is forecast at or above its record highs for the next three days. 

Near-record highs are in the forecast for southeast Arizona too. Although a cool down is expected for New Year's Day, according to NWS, temps will still be above normal.

On the west side of the state in places like Yuma and Blythe, NWS says temps are "well above normal."

Now the 60s and 70s are by no means hot or uncomfortable. They're actually pleasant compared to that Phoenix heat this summer. But records are records and above-normal temps are still above-normal temps.

Plus, NWS said it's likely 2017 will be the hottest year EVER for Phoenix.

So in other words, stay cool out there, Arizona.

