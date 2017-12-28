Arizona nearing record high temps as 2017 comes to an end

(Photo: mattwilczekphotography / Special to 12 News)

As other places across the country, like Pennsylvania and New York, are being blanketed with record snowfall -- Arizona is warming up.

Although morning and nights are getting rather cool, especially in the Valley, afternoon temps are nearing records.

Thursday's forecasted high is 76 degrees in Phoenix -- just two degrees away from the current record set back in 1917.

Record Watch: #Phoenix will flirt with the record for date. Temps well above normal for everyone in the forecast area. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6i2maqR2wv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 28, 2017

In the High Country, the National Weather Service says record or near-record warmth is possible across the northern part of the state through Saturday. Flagstaff is forecast at or above its record highs for the next three days.

Record warmth is possible through Saturday across northern Arizona. Here's a list of forecast highs and daily records. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KwhY5riyP7 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 28, 2017

Near-record highs are in the forecast for southeast Arizona too. Although a cool down is expected for New Year's Day, according to NWS, temps will still be above normal.

Warmer through Saturday as high pressure aloft builds into desert southwest. Near record highs in a few locations across southeast Arizona the next 3 days. Slightly cooler heading into New Year's Day, but still well above normal readings. #azwx pic.twitter.com/x4QAB2CTwm — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 28, 2017

On the west side of the state in places like Yuma and Blythe, NWS says temps are "well above normal."

Now the 60s and 70s are by no means hot or uncomfortable. They're actually pleasant compared to that Phoenix heat this summer. But records are records and above-normal temps are still above-normal temps.

Plus, NWS said it's likely 2017 will be the hottest year EVER for Phoenix.

So in other words, stay cool out there, Arizona.

