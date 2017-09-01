Arizona National Guard crews leave Friday to join Hurricane Harvey response efforts

Thirty helicopter maintenance crews from the Arizona National Guard left September 1, 2017 to join the Hurricane Harvey response efforts. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

Thirty helicopter maintenance crews from the Arizona Army National Guard left for Texas Friday to join the response effort to Hurricane Harvey.

The crew will convoy to Texas to join more than a dozen Arizona National Guard soldiers who left on August 26.

The local National Guard also sent a Lakota helicopter and three Blackhawk helicopters in August.

The Arizona National Guardsman join 14,000 members of the Texas National Guard on the ground in the disaster area.

Parts of Texas are still under water after Harvey brought historical levels of rain to the area.

An estimated 30,000 people were forced into shelters and thousands more had to be evacuated.

On Friday, authorities said at least 39 deaths were believed to be connected to the storm, including 25 in the hard hit Harris County.

© 2017 KPNX-TV