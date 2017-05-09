Arizona military families concerned as Trump weighs plan to boost troops in Afghanistan

Chief Warrant Officer Samuel Bowman and his wife Jenna embrace. (Photo: Bowman family)

PHOENIX - As President Donald Trump weighs whether to increase the number of troops deployed to Afghanistan, Arizona families are wondering if their loved ones will have to deploy.

The Arizona National Guard currently has 24 people deployed to Afghanistan. Another group of soldiers returned from deployment five months ago.

McKenzi Harrop's husband, Jonathan was among them, as a chaplain.

"When I heard this I was like, 'OK, so this is happening,'" McKenzi Harrop said. "But in some ways I'm glad that we're doing something."

Harrop said she knew when she became a military spouse that deployments were a possibility. It's tough, she says, but she tried to prepare her children for her husband's last deployment.

"They know he goes there to make sure the other daddies and mommies are OK," Harrop said.

Chief Warrant Officer Samuel Bowman is a Blackhawk pilot for the Arizona Army National Guard and went to Afghanistan with Jonathan Harrop.

His wife, Jenna Bowman, said the family members who stay behind lean on each other to get through the deployment.

"You can't really prep a young child for why their parents is gone for that amount of time," she said.

The Trump administration has not made a formal announcement about the plan, but if it does, the administration is expected to send an additional 1,000 to 3,000 troops to Afghanistan.

