Arizona man's viral moment on CNN: 'Without Obama, I would be dead'

Man behind viral statement at CNN Town Hall arrives home in Arizona

PHOENIX -- “A wonderful experience. I’m proud to be the voice of the millions of American’s with pre-existing conditions that need health care," said Jeff Jeans, soon after landing at Sky Harbor Airport.

Jeans' comments on Thursday night's CNN Town Hall with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan are going viral.

“I want to thank President Obama from the bottom of my heart because I would be dead if it weren’t for him," expressed Jeans at the CNN Town Hall.

Jeff Jeans was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and was told he only had six weeks to live. He was denied treatment, because he didn't have an insurance card.

“Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, I’m standing here today, alive,” he said at the CNN Town Hall.

Jeans asked Speaker Ryan why he would repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

“I didn’t like his answer, but, I struck up a conversation with Mr. Ryan off camera and shared a few ideas. I’m hoping I can be somewhat of a contributor to the solution," Jeans said.

Jeans' fight with cancer is over, but he will continue to fight for those that need healthcare.

“A lot of people are very scared right now. I’m lucky my cancer is gone, but there’s a lot of people that have ongoing health issues that need that care. My heart just bleeds for them. All I can do is do the best I can," Jeans said before heading off to collect his baggage at Sky Harbor.

