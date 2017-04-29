Arizona man's photos to be used on new color-changing eclipse stamp

The Total Solar Eclipse Forever Stamp, with photos taken by astrophysicist Fred Espenak or Portal, AZ. (Photo: USPS)

PORTAL, Ariz. - The U.S. Postal Service is getting ready for this year's big eclipse with a new stamp that changes when you touch it.

The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp, which will commemorate the Aug. 21 eclipse, transforms from an image of an eclipsed sun to an image of a full moon from the heat of a finger.

It's the first U.S. stamp to use thermochromic ink, a type of ink that changes color when exposed to heat.

Astrophysicist Fred Espenak, aka Mr. Eclipse, of Portal, Arizona, provided the photos used on the stamp. He captured the total solar eclipse from Jalu, Libya on March 29, 2006.

So what's so special about this upcoming eclipse?

For one, it'll be the first total solar eclipse seen on the U.S. mainland since 1979. And this eclipse will be the first one to cross the country in 99 years, meaning more people will get a chance to see it.

The back of the stamp pane provides a map of the eclipse's path, which will take it through 12 states, according to NASA.

The sun will disappear for about two-and-a-half minutes at a time for viewers along this path, starting in Oregon around 10:15 a.m. local time and ending in South Carolina about 90 minutes later.

The path of the moon's shadow on Aug. 21 (Photo: USA Today)

You'll notice Arizona is not on this "totality" path. But if you don't plan to travel for the event, don't worry. Live streams will be available, and a partial eclipse will still be visible.

