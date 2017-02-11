Arizona lawmaker pushes for Uber instead of state vehicles

. (Photo: file)

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state to cut its vehicle fleet by 20 percent and explore using ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft or contract with companies to manage the services.

Rep. Jeff Weninger says the state government owns too many vehicles and must use taxpayer dollars more efficiently for state employee travel.

The Chandler Republican has introduced House Bill 2440 to force the 20 percent cut in state-owned cars and light trucks.

The bill would also create a pilot program for state workers to use rental cars, fleet management services, ride hailing services or private-public partnerships.

Weninger is a former member of the Chandler City Council where he helped champion an effort that cut city vehicle use costs 22 percent.

He says about 13,000 state vehicles would be affected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.