Arizona immigrants 'terrified' of Trump order

Puente Director Carlos Garcia says immigrant families are "terrified" about President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement memo. (Photo: Dana, Joe)

PHOENIX - A new directive from President Donald Trump calling for more stringent illegal immigration enforcement measures has put the immigrant community on edge in Phoenix.

“There are many families not only in Arizona but across the country that are terrified of this new memo,” said Carlos Garcia, director of Puente, a nonprofit immigrant rights organization.

Garcia said the group is holding community workshops and forums this week to educate immigrant families.

"For people in Arizona this isn't anything new," Garcia said. "We've lived this in the past with Sheriff Arpaio with SB 1070. We will do what we did in the past, know our rights, educate ourselves, and create community to protect each other."

The guidelines in Tuesday's memo released to the public call for hiring 10,000 new immigration and customs agents. It also expands deportations to include undocumented immigrants merely accused of criminal acts and those who "have abused any program related to receipt of public benefits."

Immigration attorney Monika Sud-Devaraj says the broad scope of the order puts people at risk who have been showing up for court-ordered ICE check-ins, trying to get right with the law.

"I think what this is going to do is people who were not enforcement priorities, people with non-criminal records, who have been here a lengthy period of time, they are the ones to face lengthy proceedings, or actually be removed," Sud-Devaraj said.

The memo also calls for the revival of a federal program to make local police de-facto immigration agents. How local police agencies will respond to the directive remains to be seen.

Garcia said Puente will appeal to the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office not to cooperate with ICE on detaining undocumented immigrants.

(© 2017 KPNX)