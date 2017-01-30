Arizona hitchhiker steals car from driver who bought him breakfast

Ricardo Munoz Ayala. (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) - A hitchhiker is accused of stealing the vehicle of an Arizona man who stopped to help him and buy him breakfast.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the 69-year-old motorist was driving south of Sedona on Friday when he spotted the hitchhiker, who looked like he spent the night outside.

After stopping at a cafe, the motorist offered to get $20 from his bank to help the hitchhiker, identified as 31-year-old Ricardo Munoz Ayala. Because it was cold, he left the car running with Ayala inside.

When the motorist came out, Ayala and the car were gone.

Authorities say Ayala failed to stop when he was spotted south of Phoenix. Spike strips were used but he continued driving for another 20 miles on flat tires.

Ayala was booked into the Pima County jail on numerous charges.

