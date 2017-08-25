Arizona Game and Fish has 75 desert tortoises that need homes

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is working to find homes for 75 desert tortoises.
AZGFD said the tortoises are of many ages and sizes, including week-old babies.
"Breeding of these captive tortoises and their offspring has led to a surplus of tortoises that need homes," AZGFD wrote on its website.
RELATED: Turtles trapped and removed near Phoenix Zoo
The department is encouraging those who are looking to adopt to learn as much as possible about the desert tortoise and give considerable thought before becoming a tortoise's caregiver.
"A captive tortoise can live up to 100 years," the department wrote, "so be aware that a tortoise you adopt may outlive you."
For more information, visit the Arizona Game and Fish desert tortoise adoption website.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs