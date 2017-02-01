Arizona foster care worker busted on child porn charges

Taylor Ray Freeman. (Photo: Pima County Sheriff)

TUCSON - A Tucson man has been charged with peddling nude pictures of children online, while he was caring for foster children removed from their homes by the state.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security say Taylor Ray Freeman, 27, was busted after he emailed an image of a young girl exposing herself to an undercover cop in Australia.

Neither the Arizona Department of Child Safety nor Freeman's employer, which contracts with DCS, would say whether children in their care had been victimized.

Freeman, using the name "AmericanPsycho06," expressed a "sexual interest in children," according to the criminal complaint in Federal Court in Tucson.

He used graphic language to describe how he wanted to have sex with the girl in the image he sent to the undercover officer.

Investigators say Freeman admitted to sending, receiving and possessing child porn. According to his Facebook page, Freeman has a 1-year-old son.

I showed the charges to Kris Jacober, who fights to protect foster children as executive director of the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

"Oh, God," Jacober said. "Unbelievable, right?"

Freeman worked for the owner of Children's Village in Tucson, a facility for children who've been removed from their homes by DCS.

The capacity is listed as 40 to 50 children in the DCS contract with Tucson-based TMM Family Services.

Documents show Freeman got his state fingerprint clearance card to work for TMM Family Services in November 2013.

The big unknown now: Were any of the foster children victimized while in state care?

"You can't just shove that under the rug," Jacober said. "Predators find every opportunity that they can."

Children's advocates say the foster children's families as well as the courts would have to be notified of Freeman's arrest.

But Freeman's boss and DCS don't want to talk about him.

Don Strauch, executive director of TMM, did not respond to several requests for comment.

DCS issued a statement calling Freeman's arrest, "a win for the children and families we serve."

"Seriously?" Jacober said of the DCS statement. "Not 'on our way to Tucson to figure out what happened'?"

