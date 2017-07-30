Arizona fallout from McCain's vote shutting down ACA repeal

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) leaves the the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after voting on the GOP 'Skinny Repeal' health care bill on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sen. John McCain’s vote shutting down GOP hopes for repealing Obamacare will have wide-ranging ripple effects on Arizona politics into the 2018 elections.

On this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off,” the panel of Barrett Marson, political consultant at Marson Media; Chad Heywood, former Arizona Republican Party executive director and now a political consultant at Criterion Public Affairs; and Laurie Roberts, of the Arizona Republic, discuss why McCain cast his “no” vote and how it affects Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and their current and potential 2018 opponents.

Also on “Square Off,” Democratic State Rep. Reginald Bolding of Laveen explains why he pushed for an update of Arizona’s driver’s manual to show armed drivers how to behave if they’re pulled over by police.

In our “Verify” segment, Brahm Resnik explains why Gov. Ducey’s highly touted plan to bring an electric-car manufacturer - and 2,000 jobs - to Arizona has hit some speed bumps.

“Sunday Square Off” airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, right after “Meet the Press.”

© 2017 KPNX-TV