Arizona DPS trooper, employee injured in Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival. There were reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Monday two of its personnel were among those injured in the shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

According to DPS, a trooper was hit with shrapnel while another employee had some bumps and scrapes.

Both have been released from the hospital.

A gunman had opened fire from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as Jason Aldean performed below.

Officials said the gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead in his room, but not before killing at least 58 and wounding 515 more. It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

