Arizona county recorders complain about elections director

Secretary of State Michele Reagan's spokeswoman says she will respond Wednesday to allegations surrounding her botched mailing of information pamphlets for last week's special election.

PHOENIX (AP) - County recorders in all 15 Arizona counties say their relationship with Secretary of State Michele Reagan is terrible and are calling on Reagan to repair it.

Recorders oversee voter registration and other election matters.

They say in a letter to Reagan that her elections director has been rude and dismissive to them in meetings and ignored requests for collaboration.

They also criticize State Election Director Eric Spencer's push to rapidly move toward adopting a new statewide election database without what they call adequate consultation with recorders.

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said Friday the letter proves recorders are fed up with dictates from Spencer and that Reagan must fix the problems.

Reagan spokesman Matt Roberts says she has asked Spencer for a review and an explanation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.