Arizona anti-red light camera bill moves on in House

Photo-radar cameras in the Valley (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - An Arizona House committee has voted to advance a measure that would ban photo speed and red light enforcement in the state.

Some Valley cities say photo radar cameras have made the streets safer, but some lawmakers say the cameras violate your constitutional rights.

The scenes are scary. Drivers recklessly running a red light. In some cases, drivers narrowly avoid a crash. In others, drivers collide at top speed.

Cities across the Valley and the country say they’ve seen a drop in red light runners after installing the cameras, which lead to a citation.

But according to Gilbert Republican State Representative Travis Grantham, they’re unconstitutional. Today his bill to get rid of the cameras moved forward. He told the Associated Press, “We’re fostering a police state” and says the cameras prevent drivers from “the ability to argue in front of your accuser.”

But the valley company behind these cameras sees it differently.

Charles Territo with American Traffic Solutions, Inc. says nearly 900 people died in Arizona in traffic-related fatalities in 2015.

“That’s more than 10 times the number of people in the Arizona state legislature,” he said. “And if three people a day died in Arizona from the flu, we’d declare a state of emergency … sadly, this legislature is looking for ways not to cure the epidemic, but for ways to help it grow.”

We went to the intersection of McDowell Road and Central Avenue, where cameras capture drivers speeding and running lights all day long. People we spoke with there don’t seem to mind them.

“People aren’t always paying attention, especially in the mornings,” said Nathan Woerner. “People are in a rush and I think it’s a deterrent for people running a red light, so I think it’s for our safety.”

“It doesn’t bother me or affect me. I’m not breaking laws, so I don’t think negative about certain situations,” said Rafael Williams. “There’s bigger fish to fry than a camera on the corner.”

Lawmakers won a small victory last year by banning photo radar use on state highways.

As far as House Bill 2525 goes, only time will tell.

