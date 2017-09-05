Arizona Air National Guard: F-16 has crashed near Safford

Photo of an F-16. (Photo: US Air Force)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Air National Guard.

National Guard officials said the pilot's status is not yet known, but rescue efforts are underway.

The aircraft is based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing, and the crash site is about 20 miles northwest of Safford.

The Air Force is investigating.

