Arizona Air Guard is heading to D.C. for Inauguration Day

2ndLT Tinashe Machona and 19 other AZ Air Guardsmen will head to the Trump inauguration to provide meals to fellow military personnel from a compact, mobile kitchen called a SPEK (seen behind). (Photo: Pete Scholz/12News)

PHOENIX - Four years ago, then a Senior Airman, Tinashe Machona volunteered for a very special assignment.

"I was there to lend my expertise as a services individual the last time I went to the inauguration," 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona said.

This January, Machona and 19 other Arizona Air Guardsmen are heading to Washington, DC because they're experts in serving a lot of meals in a short amount of time.

"A thousand people a day is usually the optimal amount," he said.

From sailors, to soldiers, the Arizona contigent will serve every military personnel who wants a meal out of the U.S. Air Force's compact, highly mobile kitchen system.

"That is our purpose: to make sure that hunger is the last of their worries," Machona said.

They would have the same purpose if Arizonans faced a natural disaster. For that reason, the Air Guard's SPEK (Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen) kitchens are always ready to go.

"We can be called to task at any time, at a moment's notice," he said.

Next week, Marchona and his fellow Airman answer the call of the next Commander-in-Chief. He and his team are ready.

"It's part and parcel of who I am as a Guardsman, and I wouldn't trade it for the world," he said.

