Arizona adds cash payment option to kiosks at 22 MVD offices

Motor Vehicle Division kiosks are now accepting cash at 22 locations (Photo: ADOT)

PHOENIX (AP) - The state Department of Transportation is adding a cash payment option to kiosks at 22 Motor Vehicle Division offices around the state.

The kiosks until recently could accept only credit or debit cards, but ADOT says the new payment option takes into account that many households rely on cash.

MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said the new option is proving to be popular with customers, with a noticeable increase in kiosk use since the cash option was put into place.

MVD says transactions that can be done at kiosks or online at ServiceArizona.com include vehicle registration renewals, ordering specialty license plates, getting replacement licenses or IDs, filing sold notices and obtaining your motor vehicle record.

