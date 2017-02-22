APS helping to restore power to thousands in Northern California

APS crews lend a helping hand to PG&E in California. (Photo: APS)

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. - APS crews are lending a helping hand to PG&E in California after a massive storm knocked out power for thousands in the state's northern regions, according to a spokeswoman for APS.

Crews are currently in Placerville and Grass Valley, north of Sacramento, where they are working to replace utility poles and remove fallen trees from power lines.

A spokeswoman for the company said its efforts are restoring power to hundreds, many of whom have been without power and heat for awhile. But crews will continue to help restore power to the nearly 3,000 customers still without it.

