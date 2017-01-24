Another snow day; Flagstaff, Blue Ridge USD cancel classes

DPS is urging drivers to avoid Northern Arizona as more snow is expected. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It was another snow day for High Country students Tuesday.

Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled classes again Tuesday.

The district posted the following notice:

"Because of forecasted severe weather and road conditions, all FUSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 24th. However, Tuesday will be a workday for all 10, 11 and 12 month employees. It is not a workday for teachers and 9 month employees. Please refer to the FUSD website and other media outlets for further updates."

Blue Ridge USD published this notice:

"Based upon feedback from Facilities and Transportation departments, we are cancelling school and all activities and events today.

"This applies to all students and staff, except snow removal personnel.

"Snow can't be removed quick enough on campus, and back roads are very icy.

"We cannot afford to risk transporting students under these conditions.

"Thank you for your understanding."

