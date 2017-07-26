KPNX
Close

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for man who allegedly abducted baby

12 News , KPNX 5:50 AM. MST July 26, 2017

YUMA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that an Amber Alert has been activated in Arizona.

According to DPS, the alert was activated for infant Israel Lopez who, DPS says, was abducted by his non-custodial father -- 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez.

DPS says Lopez was last seen driving a black 2011 GMC pickup truck with Arizona license plate BVD1716.

Lopez also committed three counts of aggravated assault during the abduction, according to DPS.

Authorities are asking you to call 911 immediately if you see this vehicle.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories