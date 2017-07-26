AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for man who allegedly abducted baby

YUMA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that an Amber Alert has been activated in Arizona.

According to DPS, the alert was activated for infant Israel Lopez who, DPS says, was abducted by his non-custodial father -- 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez.

DPS says Lopez was last seen driving a black 2011 GMC pickup truck with Arizona license plate BVD1716.

Lopez also committed three counts of aggravated assault during the abduction, according to DPS.

Authorities are asking you to call 911 immediately if you see this vehicle.