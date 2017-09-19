Amazon returns 21-foot saguaro to Arizona after Tucson group's stunt

Amazon is returning a 21-foot saguaro to Arizona after a group sent the cactus as a gift to lure the online retail giant to southern Arizona.
Sun Corridor, Inc., in Tucson hoped to get Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' attention by sending him a saguaro cactus. Sun Corridor is wooing the Seattle-based tech giant to pick southern Arizona for its second corporate headquarters.
Amazon News tweeted Monday that they can't accept gifts, so they donated the protected cactus to the Desert Museum in Tucson.
Thx @SunCorridorInc! Unfortunately we can’t accept gifts (even really cool ones) so we donated it to @DesertMuseum 🌵 https://t.co/ZJPQfs44cq pic.twitter.com/Fot06Kgs9P— Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 19, 2017
Sun Corridor is a economic development group for southern Arizona.
Amazon's second headquarters requires 8 million square feet.
