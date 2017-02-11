Agency's compliance with court-order overhauls drops

Maricopa County Deputy Sheriff (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's compliance with court-ordered overhauls of its policies and operations decreased during the third quarter of 2016.

A judge who concluded that sheriff's officers racially profiled Latinos had ordered training, body cameras and traffic-stop data collection to remedy the violations.

Last summer, he ordered an overhaul to its internal affairs operations after finding then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio in civil contempt of court.

An official who measures compliance says the agency is making slow but steady progress on the first overhaul.

But overall compliance decreased because this was the first quarter in which compliance with the second overhaul was factored in.

Sheriff Paul Penzone, who succeeded Arpaio on Jan. 1, has vowed to make complying with the changes a top priority and appointed staff to focus on the issue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.