After toddler falls from Sedona cliff, some question the area's safety

(PHOTO: Halie Cook/KPNX) A toddler fell nearly 60 feet under Midgley Bridge Saturday.

SEDONA, Ariz. - Labor Day weekend was marked with tragedy after a 2-and-a-half-year-old fell off a cliff on a popular trailhead near Midgley Bridge in Sedona.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Saturday while the Omaha, Nebraska family was visiting the Oak Creek Vista near the Huckaby Trail.

Sedona Fire District firefighters rappelled about 50 or 60 feet down the cliff, where they located the body of the young boy, according to Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

There were many visitors at the bridge Monday and many were surprised by what happened.

“Any time you’re out here like this, just like the Grand Canyon, there is always room for error so you've got to keep, you've got to be really, really careful," said Tim Gomez, a resident of Awhatukee.

Some visitors to the trailhead said they thought the area was safe but could use more railing.

“I think it could use some more rails because people just slip off easily and the rocks are really slidey," said Genesis Santiago, a Phoenix resident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and the incident is still under investigation.

“Any death that occurs in the county, as with any other law enforcement agency, is investigated until its determined not to be a crime," said Paxton.

© 2017 KPNX-TV