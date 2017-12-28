After 9 long months, Arizona man reunited with lost dog

Dustin and Baby. (Photo: MCACC)

Her name is Baby, and her human, Dustin, never gave up on searching for her.

According to Maricopa County Animal Care & Control, Dustin had been on a mission to find Baby ever since she went missing from his home back in April after he went away to work.

Baby was left in the care of a roommate. She was let outside for just a few minutes, and disappeared.

Dustin, according to MCACC, put up flyers, created a Facebook page and worked closely with an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to getting lost dogs back home.

No luck. But as MCACC said, Dustin's never-give-up-hope attitude would pay off.

Dustin and Baby were reunited on Wednesday. MCACC posted the heartwarming story on Facebook.

"Nine months is a long time to wait, Dustin said, but he never gave up on finding his Baby. We're so happy she's back in your arms," MCACC wrote.

Baby is finally home and, according to MCACC, is now microchipped with a "good" color and leash.

