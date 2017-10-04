Aerial view of homicide scene in Concho, Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 14-year-old Joshua Richardson is the lead suspect after a woman was found dead Tuesday night in a family's vacation home in the town of Concho. (Video: Eric Neitzel/Special for 12 News)

KPNX 9:45 PM. MST October 04, 2017

