ADOT's instructions for handling wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX - They are scattered all over the state and often deliver messages on your commute.

You can't drive too far on a freeway here in the valley without seeing an electronic sign.

The message boards were put up by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Many of you have probably enjoyed the "clever" messages about drunk driving or wearing a seat belt.

The message boards also serve another critical function: Alerting people about a wrong-way driver.

"The signs can be activated within seconds," said Doug Nintzel with ADOT.

An operator can activate a warning message with just a few simple clicks on the computer. A giant wall of monitors connected to cameras along the freeway allow operators to track the wrong-way driver.

The message boards can be updated or cancelled quickly depending upon the route the driver takes.

"We like to believe we are assisting DPS," said Nintzel.

Last year, DPS received more than 1,600 reports of wrong-way drivers. Each year, Arizona sees an average of about 25 wrong-way crashes, including six casualties.

ADOT is also testing notification sensors along a few freeways to quickly identify a wrong-way driver.

DPS says if you notice a warning sign while driving, you should slow down and move over to the far right lane.

Most wrong-way crashes occur in the far left lane. Statistics show a majority of crashes also happen between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on the weekends.

