ADOT releases Route 66, GCU and Special Olympics license plates

One of the historic signs scene on Route 66. ADOT had added new specialty plates including one to celebrate Route 66. (Photo: NBC)

Arizona drivers can now get a Historic Route 66 license plate. They are available through the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The money raised with the specialty plate will go toward historic preservation.

Two other license plates were also released this month.

A Grand Canyon University plate will raise funds for academic scholarships, and a Special Olympics plate supports the organization's sports, health and leadership programs.

Copyright 2016 KPNX