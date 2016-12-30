KPNX
ADOT releases Route 66, GCU and Special Olympics license plates

Route 66, Grand Canyon University and Special Olympics are included in the Arizona specialty license plate.

12 News , KPNX 7:32 PM. MST December 30, 2016

Arizona drivers can now get a Historic Route 66 license plate. They are available through the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The money raised with the specialty plate will go toward historic preservation.

Two other license plates were also released this month.

A Grand Canyon University plate will raise funds for academic scholarships, and a Special Olympics plate supports the organization's sports, health and leadership programs.

